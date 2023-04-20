DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Short Interest Update

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 40,150,000 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 472,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DISH Network by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH Network Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

DISH traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 8,160,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,419. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

