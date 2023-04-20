DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $77.40 during trading hours on Thursday. DKSH has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

