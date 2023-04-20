DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DKSH Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $77.40 during trading hours on Thursday. DKSH has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.
About DKSH
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DKSH (DKSHF)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.