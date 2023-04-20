DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.26

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $10.31. DLH shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 20,406 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $137.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DLH during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.