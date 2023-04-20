DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0048 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90.
DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 0.7 %
DNBBY stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
