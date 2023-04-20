DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSLGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DSL opened at $11.54 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,952,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after acquiring an additional 224,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 266.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 218,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,498,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

