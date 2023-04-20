DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

DSL opened at $11.54 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,952,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after acquiring an additional 224,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 266.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 218,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,498,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

