DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
DSL opened at $11.54 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
