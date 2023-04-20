Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 0.7%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 164.30 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 164.30 ($2.03). Approximately 2,406,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,759,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.05).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Dr. Martens Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 903.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.
Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
