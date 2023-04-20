Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 0.7%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 164.30 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 164.30 ($2.03). Approximately 2,406,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,759,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.05).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 903.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

