Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 9,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 140,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on DFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 4.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
