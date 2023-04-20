Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$10.63 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dream Impact Trust news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,501.15.

