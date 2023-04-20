Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.23) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.98) to GBX 1,240 ($15.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,198 ($14.82).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,135 ($14.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,556.16, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.17. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292 ($15.99). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

