E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.15

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 14786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EONGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

E.On Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

