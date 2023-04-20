easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,642.0 days.

easyJet Price Performance

EJTTF stock remained flat at $6.24 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. easyJet has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.50.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

