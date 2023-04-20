easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,642.0 days.
easyJet Price Performance
EJTTF stock remained flat at $6.24 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. easyJet has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.50.
easyJet Company Profile
