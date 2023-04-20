Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

