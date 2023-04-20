Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

