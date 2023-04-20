Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFR stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

