Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.95

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:EGL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 217 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 194,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.35. The stock has a market cap of £248.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,212.04 and a beta of 0.43. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 187.32 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 252 ($3.12).

Insider Activity at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In other Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £994.28 ($1,230.39). 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

