ECOMI (OMI) Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. ECOMI has a total market cap of $178.92 million and $791,451.75 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

