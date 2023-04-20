Edgecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $20.68 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

