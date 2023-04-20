Edgio (EGIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EGIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 705,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Edgio has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

