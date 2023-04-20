Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 5.4%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.76 and last traded at $59.89. Approximately 324,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,128,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Elastic by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 117,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,689 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 41,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.