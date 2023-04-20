Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,326 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,517 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.99. 768,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

