Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELEMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 25,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,726. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

