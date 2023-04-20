Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $32.70- EPS.
Elevance Health Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $457.33 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.