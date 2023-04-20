Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.6% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.16. The company had a trading volume of 642,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

