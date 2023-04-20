Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Update

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.
In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Embecta has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $36.64.
Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
