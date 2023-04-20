Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Shares Down 6.3%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 12,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 42,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent Metals Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.