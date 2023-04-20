Emfo LLC Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Emfo LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after buying an additional 409,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

IAU traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 1,162,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.