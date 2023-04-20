Emfo LLC Has $40,000 Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Emfo LLC decreased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,455 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 254,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,915. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.45. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,951 shares of company stock valued at $144,140. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

