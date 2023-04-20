Emfo LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Emfo LLC reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 801,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MJ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 421,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

Further Reading

