Emfo LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Emfo LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 10,844,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,839,949. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

