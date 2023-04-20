Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 1,402,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.