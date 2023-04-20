Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE EDV opened at C$35.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.83, a PEG ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$22.77 and a 1-year high of C$36.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 13,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total transaction of C$252,330.00. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.557 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently -311.11%.

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.