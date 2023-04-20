Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE EXK opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

