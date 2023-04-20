Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$30.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$28.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

TSE:ERF traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 488,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. Enerplus has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$25.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Also, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

