Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 4.4%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 76,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 410,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Insider Activity

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $37,451.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,866. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.