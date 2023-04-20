Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 4.4%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFNGet Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 76,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 410,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Enfusion Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $37,451.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,866. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

