EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

