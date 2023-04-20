Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $44,759.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,235.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

