Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading 2.8% Higher

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 243,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 239,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$107.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

