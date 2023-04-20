Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Envestnet by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 359,877 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Envestnet by 791.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 326,487 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 937,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,966 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Envestnet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,133,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,335,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after acquiring an additional 117,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENV opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.