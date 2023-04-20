Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 5,835,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.43.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

