EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003794 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $177.32 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004485 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003667 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001161 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,787,311 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,790,580 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

