Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Equifax also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.05-7.35 EPS.

Equifax Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE EFX traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.48. 206,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.42 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.07.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

