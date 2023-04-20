Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Express, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.68 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

NYSE EXPR opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Express has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 403,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 423,310 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,816,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Express by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Express by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,296 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Express

In related news, Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

