Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst ( TSE:SRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$206.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

