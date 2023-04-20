Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
