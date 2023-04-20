Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 20th (ACN, BFAM, BKE, FN, FULT, GABC, GSGTF, HPP, HWC, LRCX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 20th:
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
