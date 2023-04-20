Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 20th (ACN, BFAM, BKE, FN, FULT, GABC, GSGTF, HPP, HWC, LRCX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 20th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

