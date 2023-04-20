ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Update

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 719,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $737,105. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ESAB by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $58.66 on Thursday. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

