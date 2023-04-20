Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 283 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Endava worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 140,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,591. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $120.27.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

