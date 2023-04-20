Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,369,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

