Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,241 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.42% of LSI Industries worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 73,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 39,396 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,029,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 444,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 41,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.09. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.72 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.