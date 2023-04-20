Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,443 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Bancorp worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth $7,294,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,219,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 901.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBBK. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

