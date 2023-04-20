Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. 479,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,737,255 shares of company stock valued at $599,392,939. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

